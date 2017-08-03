Cevon’s porters busted trying to smuggle contraband into Lusignan prison

Three workers attached to Cevons Waste Management Disposal service were busted earlier this morning trying to smuggle cigarretes and Marijuana into the Lusignan Prison.

Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels confirmed the bust to reporters.

The workers were in the compound to conduct waste disposal services. Guyana Chronicle was told that prison authorities will now investigate whether this was an ongoing scheme by service providers of the prisons.



Inmates housed at the Lusignan Prison have been restless over the last few weeks when several of them were transferred from the Camp Street facility to that location following the July 9 2017 fire that destroyed the Georgetown Prison.

Only last week 13 inmates escaped from Lusignan. Most of them have since been recaptured.