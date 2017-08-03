Bandits in Mon Repos stick-up

POLICE are investigating a robbery committed on five persons who were robbed of their cash and electronic gadgets Wednesday afternoon at a mall located at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara by two male suspects, one armed with a handgun.

No one was injured or any shots fired during the commission of the crime, police said in a release. According to reports, at about 15:00hrs, the suspects rushed into the E-Networks Store which is housed in the lower flat of the Mon Repos Mall and ordered everyone to lie on the ground after which they searched and relieved the victims of their valuables, including the day’s sales. The bandits then fled in a waiting motorcar. The persons robbed were the entity’s two sales representatives and three customers. No arrests have yet been made.