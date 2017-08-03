Baird focuses on new season after missing out of World Championships

WORLD Junior silver medallist Kadecia Baird is now putting her focus on preparing for the new season, after suffering the disappointment of not being able to represent Guyana at the IAAF World Championships, which starts today in London.

“Right now my focus is just getting better as an athlete. I’m just going to refocus on what I need to do to get my body right for the new season,” the athlete told Chronicle Sport.

The 22-year-old US-based Guyanese had qualified to represent Guyana in the women’s 200m, along with national record holder Brenessa Thompson. Thompson had also clocked a qualifying time for the women’s 100m.

However both Baird and Thompson were unable to travel to London, after a reported, missed visa appointment date, which attracted a US$300 rescheduling fee, which the girls were unable to pay.

“It’s obvious that anyone would be happy to compete for their country and it’s unfortunate that it won’t happen but it’s time for me to refocus on my goals,” Baird said.

In earlier reports from the Athletics Association of Guyana, however, it was indicated that it was athlete Winston George who was being faced with a visa fee, while Thompson and Baird had already submitted their applications and the fee was waived.

However, according to reports, George will be participating at the Championships in the men’s 400m, which runs off this Saturday. Guyana will also be represented in the men’s triple jump by another overseas-based athlete, Troy Doris.

The men’s triple jump is set to begin on Monday with the qualification round.