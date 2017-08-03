Absence of GECOM chair not affecting preparations for LGE

MINISTER of Communities, Ronald Bulkan said that there is enough time for the appointment of a chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and for the 2018 Local Government Elections to proceed without issues.

Speaking at the ministry’s mid-term review and budget proposal at Regency Hotel, Hadfield Street, earlier this week, Minister Bulkan explained that despite the absence of a GECOM Chairman the work of that body continues in preparation for the elections, which is slated for next year. “The absence of a chairman is not affecting the work of GECOM,” Bulkan said according to a Department of Information news bulletin.

He said the 2018 LGE will proceed without any issues, especially since the establishment of the Local Government Commission (LGC) is set to be operational by year-end. The eight-member constitutional LGC body, through the Ministry of Communities, is mandated to oversee, monitor, investigate and examine the actions of the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and the municipalities. The legislation for the Local Government Commission came into existence in late 2013, however, the body’s operationalisation required a commencement order which was not provided. This led to the government’s decision to proceed with the initiative, in keeping with the ministry’s agenda to establish independence among the various local government organs. Minister Bulkan also explained that the Commission will be working with the ministry to ensure that there are improved services offered to the citizens.

Water

Meanwhile, during the news conference Bulkan disclosed that the ministry has spent 29 percent of its $1B 2017 budgetary allocation, thus far for the year. Most of the monies were used to upgrade and improve the distribution of potable water across the country. Minister Bulkan explained that it is the ministry’s mandate to provide potable water access and sanitation, in addition to ensuring that neighbourhoods, towns and regions are managed and developed by democratically elected residents, environments are cleaned and safe, and access provided to affordable housing solutions.

The Minister further explained that the “European Union (EU) and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) -funded project for the construction of three treatment plants at Uitvlugt, Diamond and Sheet Anchor has specifically used most of the money from the budget.”

Managing Director at GWI, Dr. Richard Van West Charles indicated that the contract for this project which is expected to benefit over 50,000 people, has been awarded after experiencing procurement issues. “We’re now waiting on the awardee to comply with the necessary financial arrangements of the bond, and the requirements to have a local bank account”, Dr. Van West Charles explained.

He further noted that a number of filter systems have been installed in several hinterland communities including Kamarang and Baracara among others. In the interim, GWI is providing some small filters and jerry cans in other hinterland communities. Currently, he added, GWI is making efforts to test water in several hinterland communities, especially those where villagers use supplies from creeks and rivers. The water company is also collaborating with the Ministries of Public Health and Education for water quality testing at schools and health facilities across the country. There are also plans to construct testing labs in coastal communities.