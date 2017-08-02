Was Deodat Sharma protecting Gocool Boodhoo?

Dear Editor

IS the question of transparency and accountability at GECOM really a focus point for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic?

Since the 2001 General Elections, the Auditor General’s Office has zeroed in on GECOM suspicious transactions with Mike Brasse, but Deodat Sharma refused to conduct a Forensic Audit. Gocool Boodhoo, who was Assistant Chief Elections Officer got appointed as Chief Elections Officer. More allegations of corruption, GECOM purchased $25,000,000 worth of janitorial items at exorbitant prices from Mike Brasse’s company, Tri Star, which was never registered at the Deeds Registry. The business registration that Mike Brasse provided to GECOM was proven by the Audit Office as fake, but again Mr. Deodat Sharma failed to call a Forensic Audit.

In 2008, the Audit Office started a Forensic Audit of $24,000.000 expended for OKIDATA Toners. Accounting Officer Boodhoo allegedly submitted fake quotations, because the company could not be located by visits or phones. The audit was suddenly halted. In 2009, present PPP commissioner Bibi Shaddick publicly criticised Accounting Officer Boodhoo, after a public accounts meeting. In 2010, then President Bharrat Jagdeo raised concerns about Accounting Officer Boodhoo’s regular submissions of single-sourcing for cabinet approval. 2010, shocking revelations, PPP administration approved adjacent houselots for CEO Boodhoo and another official of GECOM at Diamond.

Please note the houselots approval were just before the 2011 General and Regional Elections. For the record, Mr. Sharma, present Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield is still living at his modest South Ruimveldt residence. Fast forward to 2015, with Gocool Boodhoo not calling the shots and the PPP out of office, Mr. Deodat Sharma and the Audit Office of Guyana are hunting GECOM and its CEO Keith Lowenfield with Usain Bolt speed and Glen Lall and Kaieteur News are holding the speed gun.

Regards

Former GECOM employee