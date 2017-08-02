Varswyk pulled trigger during Camp St escape

–Director

CAMP Street prison escapee, Uree Varswyk, was identified by injured prison warders as the person who shot at them during the July 9 outbreak at the Georgetown Prison.

This was revealed by Director of Prisons, Gladwyn Samuels, during a recent press briefing at the Ministry of Public Security, Brickdam Georgetown. Varswyk was charged with the murder of Abrams on February 26, 2015.

The prison director said he recently visited six of the injured prison warders and managed to get a detailed account of what occurred during the prison break.

“Many of those officers would have already given statements to ranks of the Criminal Investigation Department and I am quite sure police will be acting on information received,” Samuels explained, “Persons were not pressed for statements because of their medical state and now with improved health conditions they were able to provide statements.”

The Prison Director said four warders identified Varswyk as the shooter who killed Officer Odinga Wickham and shot at three other warders. “Statements given by prisoners and officers who witness what happened, as well as prison officer Hubert Trim, who said he was stabbed repeatedly by Sean Collins, who was recaptured and he was also chopped by prison escapee Royden Williams,” the director noted.

Former police constable; Sean Collins was committed to stand trial in the High Court after being accused of killing taxi driver Raphael Campbell. It is alleged that Collins murdered 30-year-old Campbell of Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, between January 2 and January 3 2016. Meanwhile on February 2, 2017, following a lengthy jury trial Bartica Massacre felon, Mark Royden Williams called “Smallie” was sentenced to be hanged by the neck until death for the offence of murder.

Joint services are hunting for the remaining four escapees from a total of seventeen prison escapees. Wanted are Uree Varswyk, Royden Williams, Paul Goriah and Cobena Stephens.