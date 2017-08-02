Soldier critical after struck down at roadblock

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldier is battling for his life at the Georgetown Public Hospital after being struck down on the Bath Settlement Public Road, West Coast Berbice, early Tuesday morning.

Injured is Brian Samuels, 22, of Low Lands, Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Police said the accident occurred around 01:30h when a motorcycle of which the cyclist sustained minor injuries, rammed into a roadblock set up as part of the Joint Services “Operation Clean Sweep.” The biker, Ramraj, 65, of Fifth Street, Alberttown, is admitted at the Fort Wellington Hospital.

Investigations revealed that ranks of the Joint Services, including Samuels, were conducting a road block under” Operation Clean Sweep” on the Bath Settlement Public Road, when the cyclist who was proceeding east along the northern side of the road allegedly breached the cordon and collided with the soldier who was positioned on the northern side of the road.

As a result of the impact both victims fell onto the road surface; they were immediately rushed to the nearby Fort Wellington Hospital. A breathalyser test was administered to the cyclist and no alcohol was detected in his breath.