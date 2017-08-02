Remember the ‘priceless gift of liberty’

-President urges Berbice villagers

Photos by Delano Williams

ONE hundred and seventy-nine years since the abolition of slavery, descendants of Africans who fought for freedom were reminded by President David Granger not to forget the “priceless gift of liberty.”

Despite heavy downpours at the Courtland/Gibraltar Primary School, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), President Granger was able to deliver his reminder to keen listeners who rejoiced and cheered in celebration of Emancipation on Tuesday.

“Prior to emancipation, our forefathers fought to gain freedom from slavery…it was not just freedom but it was also deliverance and the departure from the plantation,” said the President.

For years, Africans were exploited, beaten and even murdered by persons who called themselves “owners” before rebels like “Cuffy,” “Atta” and “Accabre” thought the injustice was overbearing. “They fought hard to abolish the worst crime against humanity in order to build a better life for families, themselves but most of all for the future generation… Their efforts which led to emancipation, also led to the birthday of Guyana, because it is after this day that Indians, Chinese and Portuguese came,” said Granger.

Another fruit of their labour were the many villages that exist today. One of those that was pointed out was the host for the event. Gibraltar, he said, was bought four years after Africans gained emancipation. Twenty ex-slaves pooled their money and bought the 500 acres of plantation for $4,383. President Granger pointed out that today that figure is probably $438M, so that showed the sacrifice they made to buy the plantation.

Subsequent to acquisition of the property, the founders of Gibraltar began the process of transformation by producing their own and becoming one of the food bowls of the Corentyne.

In addition, they were able to restore their families and create a community of persons who had no education, but were aware of the value of emancipation. “These efforts led to the great village movement…The movement had a clear purpose, in the sense that our forefathers had an idea to give their children a better life…we are those children and we are the beneficiaries of the movement,” he said.

The benefits were not only houses and villages, but also churches and schools that were built to ensure that the younger ones had the opportunity to acquire an education and religious teachings, the Guyanese leader told the gathering. “Their accomplishments were a sign of their plan and aim to create a central population and promote economic freedom. We must continue their work and remember their sacrifices… no longer are we called slaves, emancipate yourself!” said President Granger.

Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry shared similar sentiments as the President, noting that it is time villagers become critical thinkers, innovative and seek economic emancipation. “Prior to slavery there were things barring us from achieving those goals; inequality, division and so on were some of those negativities that still have a lasting effect today. We must nevertheless remain resilient in our effort for a better and safer society,” said the minister.

As part of the effort to help persons foster togetherness, five villages from Region Six were given $1M each for the enhancement of their community centre grounds. Beneficiaries include: Union, Gibraltar, Corriverton, Rose Hall and Kildonan.