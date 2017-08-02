Advocacy group pushes hemp

…says it can turn around ‘agri’ sector

A LOCAL movement is calling on the government to establish laws which can lead to a “viable” hemp industry.

The group, Hemp for Victory Guyana Campaign, has noted in a release that the government should not pin all its hopes on the proposed oil and gas industry.

Hemp for Victory is contending that the plant, when cultivated on an industrial scale, can revolutionise the profitability of the agriculture sector in a short time, and that it can also protect and improve the environment in a sustainable manner.

The body notes that experts have conservatively estimated that once hemp is fully productive here, industries will be able to generate over $500B in finances annually, even before 2020 when oil and gas is expected to trade in commercial quantities.

The body is questioning why the government has been denying farmers and potential hemp farmers the opportunity to cultivate a crop that can be harvested every three to four months, and bring in close to $700M annually.