Security beefed up around prisons

…Ramjattan praises citizens for support

PUBLIC Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan, said that security across all prisons in Guyana has been beefed up as the authorities are not taking anything for granted in light of the recent unrest at the country’s penitentiaries. He also thanked members of the public for cooperating with the law enforcement authorities in providing tip-offs on the whereabouts of the escapees, resulting in most of them already being recaptured.

Ramjattan was at the time speaking at a news conference held at his office Monday afternoon. “I wish to thank the members of the public who have been providing useful information, which has led to the recapture of several of the fugitives who escaped from the Georgetown and Lusignan Prisons. The members of the public have demonstrated bravery and a duty to the society to rid it of these persons who are to be in the custody of the state. The information has been treated with the strictest of confidence and with four remaining fugitives on the run, I plead with the members of the public to continue their vigilance and to report all information to the police,” the security minister said. He also pleaded with the family members, relatives, friends and associates of those on the run, to turn them in”if you are in contact with them or know of their whereabouts. If you are caught harbouring them, you will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law. I wish to especially thank the Joint Services for their tireless work and relentless efforts in recapturing these fugitives, and for doing so without the loss of life of any civilian. The Guyana Prison Service, with support from the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force have also been vigilant in maintaining order at all our prisons and ensuring that any attempt at plotting to escape is thwarted as you would have seen over the weekend at both Lusignan and New Amsterdam.”

Noting that security has been beefed up, Ramjattan said: “nothing is being taken for granted and security has been further beefed up to ensure that the integrity of the prisons is high and that safety and good order prevail in the society, and citizens can feel a heightened state of security.”

Infrastructure

Meanwhile, Ramjattan said the Public Infrastructure Ministry will be assisting with the delivery of prefabricated materials to ensure that there is an administrative building and an infirmary at the Camp Street Prison. Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels added that the kitchen area and a medical centre will also be constructed. “Part of what we are also catering for is a security block to accommodate some of the high profile prisoners,” Samuels said. Ramjattan further said there will be an upgrade of surveillance cameras and other security systems at the prison which will enhance all aspects of security.

Hiring of Warders

Samuels for his part told the media that there are a number of persons being interviewed by a recruitment board to supplement the Guyana Prison Service staff.

However, he said the training school is being used to house prisoners at the Lusignan Prison. “It would be unfair for us to bring raw civilians off the road and place them in the prison, taking into consideration what is happening now,” Samuels said “Many persons were already contacted and they are on standby to go into training as soon as the situation is at a better stage where we can utilise the training school for such purposes.”

Samuels reflected on July, 9, fire that was set at the Camp Street prison and noted that there were 43 staff on duty. There were 19-23 male officers of various ranks on duty and “it being a Sunday, I can say that amount of staff on duty is a good or even better than any day of the week.”

Samuels commended the Guyana Fire Service for their tremendous support, along with private companies who have been of great assistance to the Guyana Prison Service.

Also at the press briefing was Acting Police Commissioner, David Ramnarine, who said that operational commanders have been collaborating and cooperating and until all the escapees are caught, the joint service will not rest. He said that members of the public, military and paramilitary have been of tremendous assistance in the recapture of the prisoners.