Prison Service eyes retired senior non-commissioned officers

DIRECTOR of Prisons Gladwyn Samuels on Tuesday announced that in an effort to strengthen the capacity of the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) applications from retired senior non-commissioned officers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Prison Service would be considered.

These retired officers who wish to join the Guyana Prison Service can submit written applications to the Director of Prisons, 46 Brickdam, Stabroek, or call telephone number 225 6003 for further details, the Department of Information said in a release.

“Recent challenges which the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) has been faced with, requires us to look at all possibilities in strengthening our internal capacity. We know that there is a core of experienced security services officers who have expressed a willingness to continue to give service to the nation and we believe it would be eminently sensible to engage these officers at this time,” Mr. Samuels said.