Names of prisoners injured on Saturday released

By Staff Writer July 31, 2017

Two days after several prisoners were shot during a riot at Lusignan, the Department of Public Information on Monday released the names of those injured.

The full list below

Name of Prisoners Class Injuries Caused
Oscar Chester Convicted Gun Shot
Deon Greenidge Condemned Gun Shot
Sherwin Harte Condemned Gun Shot
Collie Smith Convicted Gun Shot
Richie Ramnarine Convicted Gun Shot
Gowharan Ramdial Condemned Gun Shot
Jamed Farley Convicted Gun Shot
Rico Persaud Convicted/ Remanded Gun Shot
Christopher Niles Convicted Gun Shot
Ian Searswattie Condemned Gun Shot
Davindra Asraj Condemned Gun Shot
Kellman Sertimer Convicted Gun Shot
George Grant Convicted Gun Shot
Slyvester Vandalynden Remanded Gun Shot
Rodrick Ibott Remanded Gun Shot
Shannon Cox Remanded Fighting with fellow inmate
Authery Bess Convicted/ Remanded Fighting with fellow inmate
Daniel Paris Convicted/ Remanded Fighting with fellow inmate
Clifford Christian Committed Fighting with fellow inmate
Micheal Cliff Convicted Fighting with fellow inmate
Shane Mc Callman Remanded Fighting with fellow inmate
Terry Kisson Condemned Fighting with fellow inmate

 

