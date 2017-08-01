Happy Emancipation Day –from GNNL staff

GNNL staff in full Emancipation mode. Standing from left are: Kim Halley, Rakel Joseph, Sarah Boyce, Regina Paul, Yogeeta Sooklall, Shivanie Sukhna, and Malika Persaud. Seated at centre is Marketing Co-ordinator, Akash Persaud. (Photo by Adrian Narine)

Staff of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL) Accounts, Marketing and Advertising Departments, join in wishing all Guyana a Happy Emancipation Day 2017,and thanking you for your patronage throughout the year.

