Gov’t commits to building strong Guyana

GOVERNMENT has recommitted to building a strong Guyana in a message to mark the observance of Emancipation Day.

EVERY August 1st since 1838, successive generations have reflected on the struggles of the original freedom fighters – Cuffy, Quamina and Damon, and those with whom they organised and mobilised to effect redress to the darkest and most heinous act in human history – the enslavement of Africans in the Caribbean and the Americas.

Following centuries of despicable and inhumane enslavement, these indomitable African warriors demanded and fought for an end to hundreds of years of abhorrence. Freedom was restored and this represents the original independence in our nation’s history. As was noted on the previous observance of this occasion, the emancipation of African slaves predated the abolition of indentureship, the struggle for universal adult suffrage and labour rights, independence from colonial rule and the attainment of Republican status.

Now, in a democratic nation where freedoms have been restored and are zealously guarded, we thrive and look toward the future with great hope and expectation. Long may this continue as we build Guyana towards a glorious future of the good life in a green economy.

With determination anything is possible-GTUC

On this day 179 years ago, the valiant struggle by Africans for human dignity and respect was advanced a step further with the Emancipation Proclamation which ended the most brutish system of man’s injustice towards another.

Freedom from chattel slavery not only set in train a series of events proving to the world the indomitable spirit of the newly freed, and the capacity of human fellowship across racial diversity, but that of self-determination in charting a course for further upliftment and development.

The nation will recall the dogged pursuit for economic freedom, via the Village Movement, that saw the purchasing of plantations to establish communities, local government, build stability, familial and otherwise, and advance development. This sense of thrift not only proved beyond a shadow of doubt a people’s capability, who though for hundreds of years toiled and lived under inhumane conditions, whips reigning down on their backs, families torn asunder, treated as property not human beings, in the four-year of Amelioration (1834-1834) were able to achieve what others thought impossible.

The achievements must not only be testimony of the ability to self-determine but also determination not to be enslaved or constrained by past unpleasantries. Heirs and beneficiaries of these struggles, sacrifices and gains must engage in the redoubling of efforts, vigilance and insistency to be allowed to continue the forebears’ work. Zealously defending, protecting, strengthening and deepening what was bequeathed and leaving a firmer foundation for future generations must become the mantra and solemn pledge.

AFC: Never forget the sacrifices of our foreparents

August 1 in Guyana, marks a day of celebration of the attainment of freedom and the end of slavery. It is also imperative that we spend time reflecting on the life of tribulation and servitude that our foreparents were forced to endure for centuries under brutish colonial rule.

Even as we engage in the festivities of Emancipation Day 2017, the Alliance For Change (AFC) urges the nation to reflect on the oppression and brutality of slavery and bondage, in all its forms, including its modern incarnations, and renew our national commitment never to return to the dark days of oppression, servitude and submission when basic individual freedoms were deprived and a ‘massa’ mentality pervaded.

As we engage in prayer, culinary delicacies, socialising and fraternising we must never forget the sacrifices of our forefathers who suffered and paid the ultimate price for the freedoms we now enjoy. As the heirs of emancipation fought for by Cuffy, Accra, Damon and other heroes, we have a sacred duty to ensure that their struggles and sacrifices are never forgotten or eroded. It is our duty to celebrate their lives and sacrifices and recognise their contribution to the human and social upliftment of our beloved nation.

The beat of the drums in celebration should forever remind us that we are called upon to ensure the protection of those rights and freedoms which were fought for and won at emancipation time. Order and individual freedoms have been restored in Guyana as have been the rights of freedom of speech, expression and association and the access to information which continues to expand each day. Guyanese must guard against the forces who wish to return our nation to a state in which Guyanese are treated as the property for political, economic and other purposes. This is the solemn duty of every citizen.

