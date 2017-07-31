Youth accused of stealing cellphone

A wash-bay attendant accused of stealing the cellphone of a minibus driver, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Monday, charged with simple larceny.

Arlington Harper, 22, of Garnett Street, Kitty denied the charge which alleged that on June 20, 2017 at Regent Street, Georgetown he stole an $180,000 Samsung Galaxy S5 cellphone from Clifton Wallace.

Police prosecutor Arvin Moore made no objection to the accused being released on bail. The court heard that the victim is a mini bus driver and on the day in question the defendant was in the front passenger seat of his vehicle. However, along Regent Street the vehicle encountered mechanical problems, causing Wallace to stop and tend to his bus.

When Wallace returned inside the bus, his phone which was left charging, was gone and the accused was missing. The victim reported the matter to the police station and Harper was arrested.

The Chief Magistrate released Harper on $15,000 bail and transferred the matter to City Magistrate Annett Singh for August 10, 2017.