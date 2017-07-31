Woman dies in Herstelling crash

THE body of an unidentified female of African descent suspected to be in her late 40s is at the Lyken’s Funeral Parlour awaiting identification and post-mortem.

Police Press Officer Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan said the woman was struck down by an alleged speeding motorist, who is in custody assisting with the investigation.

Police investigations disclosed that motorcar PKK 3251, driven by a 45-year-old resident of Burnham Boulevard, Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of Herstelling EBD at a fast rate.

The pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from west to east into the path of the vehicle and collided.

As a result, the left leg of the pedestrian was severed and she also sustained injuries to head and body.

She was taken to the East Bank Demerara Public Hospital in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyser test was administered to the driver and no alcohol was detected his system. Investigations are in progress.