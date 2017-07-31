Welder charged with attempted murder

A 26-year-old Welder from Hadfield Street, Lodge was on Monday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan on an attempted murder charge.

Osafo Swain called ‘Saffo’ was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on July 26, 2017 at Georgetown, he discharged a loaded firearm at Hubert Blair in an attempt to murder him.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Arvin Moore objected to Swain being released on bail based on the seriousness and nature of the charge. Moore further pointed out that the accused had known Blair for the past 5 years. Additionally, Blair is still hospitalized while the firearm is yet to be recovered by the police.

The Magistrate ruled in the prosecution’s favour and remanded Swain until August 18, 2017. According to reports, on the day in question Blair was walking in Georgetown when the accused rode up on a motorcycle and discharged several rounds at him.