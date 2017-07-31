Third NOC escapee recaptured

THE third juvenile who escaped from the New Opportunity Corps (NOC), Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast on Monday was recaptured last Friday, police have confirmed.

Two others were apprehended earlier in the week. Reports indicate that the escapees assaulted one of the guards attached to the institution and escaped from the compound.

Reports also indicate that during the period, the juveniles were blamed for several burglaries in a number of communities on the coast.

One of the escapees is currently before the court for a capital offence. In February last, two other juveniles escaped from the NOC.

The NOC is one of Guyana’s better known juvenile correctional and rehabilitative institutions. While detained there, the juveniles who commit various infractions are trained in different skilled areas.

Former UNICEF country representative, Marianne Flach, had expressed concerns over the large number of juveniles (75 per cent), who were in the institution for wandering.

UNICEF has consistently argued that preventing contact with the law is a crucial element of a juvenile justice policy.