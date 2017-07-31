Mohan disappointed at Guyana’s poor showing at Centrobasket U-17 Tournament

Poor, disappointing; the two words used by head coach, Lugard Mohan, to describe Guyana’s showing at this year’s FIBA Centrobasket U-17 Championship, which concluded on Sunday in The Dominican Republic.

Guyana finished at the bottom of the eight-team tournament that saw the home team claiming the title with a dramatic 81 – 80 points win over Puerto Rico in the final. Panama defeated Mexico 85 – 80 for third place.

The Virgin Islands were fifth, Jamaica finished in sixth place, while the Bahamas was seventh and Guyana winless at eight.

“Saw some fight from the young fellas in the last game (and) that’s what we wanted to see from Jump Street” Mohan said, while speaking exclusively with Chronicle Sport yesterday.

Guyana totaled 294 points (the fewest in the tournament) in their five games played, while the team allowed a staggering 475 points (the most in the tournament).

Guard Kevon Wiggins was the star of the tournament, finishing with a tournament-leading 25.2 points per game average, while Akeem Crandon was the over-all top rebounder, averaging 11.2 rebounds per game.

“The experience was good for all the players. They watched the last game and saw what the level of play was and what they are expected to be at. The finals was definitely at NCAA level” Mohan said.

Guyana will now shift their attention to the Inter Guiana Games (IGG), slated for Suriname later this month.