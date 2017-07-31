Lone Guyanese Sachin Singh to lead Windies U15 on England tour

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, (CMC )– Guyanese Sachin Singh has been named to lead a 14-man West Indies Under-15 Invitational squad on a six-match limited overs tour of England starting next month.

The left-handed opener was among the leading scorers in last year’s Regional Under-15 Championship, and joins the likes of Barbadian batsmen Seth Agard and Matthew Forde, along with Trinidadian off-spinner Tariq Mohammed and Jamaican left-arm spinner Rajiv Redhi, all of whom were top performers in the tournament.

Mohammed and Redhi are currently involved in the ongoing 2017 edition of the Regional Under-15 in Barbados.

Cricket West Indies chief selector, Courtney Browne, said the tour was designed to prepare this age group for higher level international cricket.

“It has been widely recognised that our talent pool is limited in the Caribbean, so CWI has taken steps to give opportunities to our young players and encourage them to remain in the game,” Browne said.

“A trip like this is designed to get players ready for what is to come on the international pathway, as they make the steps up through the youth levels and onto the senior stage, so we are eagerly looking forward to seeing how much they have progressed.”

The Under-15s will play a 35-overs a-side match against Sunbury Academy at Sunbury Cricket Club on August 9 before taking on age group opponents in six 50-overs games from August 9-20.

Former Jamaica and West Indies batsman, Robert Samuels, will manage the side with former Windies seamer Corey Collymore and Rohan Nurse as coaches.

SQUAD – Sachin Singh (captain), Seth Agard, Sameer Ali, Antonio Fernandes, Matthew Forde, Romaine Jacob, Tariq Mohammed, Antonio Morris, Rajiv Redhi, Demetrius Richards, Jayden Seales, Garvin Serieux, Lee Solomon, Taeim Tonge.