Herstelling fatal accident victim identified

A 64-year-old woman was identified as the victim of a fatal car crash that occurred Saturday night at Herstelling on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) carriageway.

She was identified as Ingrid Mayfield James, of 1294 Section “C” block “Y” Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara. Police Press Officer, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan said the pensioner was identified by her daughter Ernecia Nicholson at 13:00hrs Monday.

Police said the woman was struck down by an alleged speeding motorist, who is in custody assisting with the investigation. Police investigations disclosed that motorcar PKK 3251, driven by a 45-year-old resident of Burnham Boulevard, Mocha, EBD was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of Herstelling at a fast rate.

The pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from west to east into the path of the vehicle. As a result, the left leg of the pedestrian was severed and she also sustained injuries to the head and body.

She was taken to the East Bank Demerara Public Hospital in an unconscious state and pronounced dead on arrival. A breathalyser test was administered to the driver and no alcohol was detected his system. Investigations are in progress.