Gunman arrested after foiled robbery

Swift response by the police resulted in the arrest of a male suspect, who was earlier relieved of a shotgun during his attempts to rob a resident of Coomacka Mines, Demerara River.

According to a police report, at about 21:00 hrs, 67-year-old Stanley Coachman had just closed his shop and ventured into the yard to close the front gate when he was pounced upon by the suspect who was armed with a shotgun. The suspect immediately struck the victim on his head with the gun and demanded cash. An alarm was made by the victim and his Son-in-law responded. They subdued the suspect and took possession of his firearm and four live cartridges but he managed to escape into the dark.

The firearm and cartridges were immediately handed over to the Police at Mackenzie Police station and a report lodged. Based on the description, the ranks proceeded to the suspect’s home in the said community and arrested him. A small quantity of cannabis was found in his possession. Investigations are in progress.