Got to do better

— Pres. Granger urges coalition to correct poor performance at next LGE

LEADER of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) President David Granger has expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s showing at the last Local Government Elections (LGE) and has urged the General Council to do better at the next polls.

“We have to correct that; a team has been put in place to address these issues,” he said, noting that the appointment of a new general-secretary, assistant general-secretary and three principal political secretaries were meant to fortify the party’s secretariat and prepare for the 2018 LGE and 2020 General and Regional Elections.

The PNCR on Saturday held its third General Council meeting this year at the party’s headquarters, Congress Place, Sophia. The General Council was held under the theme, “United and Strong: 60 Years On.”

In delivering the featured address, Granger warned about the complexity of the existing political situation on the international stage.

“The international political situation today is replete with uncertainty and complexity. U.S. policy, as a result of changes in its administration, is uncertain;

UK policy, owing to its resolve to exit the European Union, is uncertain;

and EU policy, after the expiration of the Cotonou Accord, is uncertain,” he said.

The PNCR leader said the party must continue to be vigilant and cognisant of these changes.

“Our party is committed to the building of the Linden-Lethem Road; our party is committed to building the deep-water harbour; our party is working towards full employment of young people,” he said.

The PNCR Leader told the General Council that on January 1, 2018, the Guyana Youth Corp would be re-established and noted that he was satisfied that the measures to be taken by the coalition government will ensure full employment of young people.

Reporting on his recent visits to several education institutions, including the New Opportunity Corps (NOC), President Granger observed that most of the girls at that institution were charged with the so-called crime of wandering.

REPEAL

“The so-called crime of wandering will be taken off the books by this administration,” he told the gathering to loud applause.

The party leader also provided an update to General Council on the search for a chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

President Granger said he would stick to the letter of the Constitution and will appoint someone whom he feels is fit and proper and assured General Council that the next GECOM chairman will be someone who enjoys the confidence of the Guyanese people.

The party leader reported to the Council on the changes at the level of the party’s secretariat and the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the party.

Member of Parliament (MP) Joseph Harmon and Dawn Hastings-Williams, MP, have been appointed to the party’s Central Executive Committee and John Yates has been appointed assistant general-secretary.

“The PNCR is the most important popular, populous movement in Guyana; totally committed to working for national unity,” President Granger said, pointing out that after 60 years, the party remains committed to the working people.

It remains committed to the trade unions, non-governmental organisations and all the groups that have supported the party over the past six decades.

NO LET DOWN

“We will not let them down,” Granger said, contending that the PNCR remains strong and he is proud to be the leader of the party.

As part of the party’s 60th anniversary celebrations, there was a symposium on the history and evolution of the PNCR.

The panelists included Robert Corbin, CCH, who gave a brief history of the youth arm of the party; Yvonne Harewood-Benn, CCH, who gave a brief history of the women’s arm; Hazel Woolford gave a chronology of the party and President David Granger gave a presentation on Forbes Burnham — the man and his philosophy.

A lively plenary during the second session examined the party leader’s address, the general-secretary’s report and the chairman’s welcoming remarks.

Annette Ferguson, MP, also gave an overview of the implementation of the party’s 60th anniversary programme.

The General Council concluded with a summation and charge which was given by the President.

Meanwhile, earlier, Party Chairman Basil Williams, SC, welcomed the members of the General Council, especially those who had travelled from the hinterland regions and overseas.

The chairman noted that General Council was meeting at a time when Guyana was celebrating the 179th anniversary of the Emancipation of African people from the pernicious bonds of slavery.

He extended special greetings on behalf of the party to all Guyanese.

The chairman extended congratulations to Amna Ally on her appointment as general-secretary of the PNCR, the first woman in the 60-year history of the party.

Williams also paid tribute to and expressed the party’s gratitude to outgoing General-Secretary Oscar Clarke, CCH, for more than two decades of service to the party.

The party chairman reported to the council that Guyana was on the verge of unprecedented prosperity.

“Our (Guyana’s) oil find is estimated to be around 2.7 billion barrels to date. Manganese production is also projected to resume in Guyana shortly. Our pursuance of the green-energy solutions in a green state will greatly contribute to the generation of wealth which translates into unfathomable job opportunities,” he said.

The chairman urged members of the party to equip themselves with the requisite knowledge and skills to take advantage of these opportunities.

The General-Secretary’s Report was presented by Amna Ally, who brought the General Council up to date with the state of the party’s secretariat, the youth and women’s arm and all party regions (local and overseas) and the work of the secretariat during the period between general councils.