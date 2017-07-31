Escapee slapped with 5 armed robbery charges

Marlon Jeffery, the prisoner who escaped from the Georgetown Public Hospital while under police guard, was on Monday charged with five counts of robbery under-arms and two counts of discharging a loaded firearm.

Jeffery called “Melvor Jeffery” and “Buck” of Lot 120 Agricola, Greater Georgetown appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, where he faced his first two robbery charges. The unrepresented 18-year-old pleaded not guilty to the first charge which alleged that on January 3, 2017 at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, while in the company of others and armed with guns, he robbed Latchmini Kumar of an Acer Laptop, 4 BLU cell phones, $340,000 cash and a gold ring, all valuing $521, 000.

It is further alleged that on November 9, 2016, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Rafeek Ali of $40,000 cash property of Sam’s Service Station.

The Chief Magistrate remanded Jeffery until August 18, 2017 and transferred both matters to the Leonora Magistrate’s Court. Jeffery was later taken before Magistrate Sunil Scarce where he pleaded not guilty to three counts of robbery under-arms and two counts of discharging a loaded firearm at two men with intent to maim, disable, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm to them.

Magistrate Scarce remanded Jeffery until August 13, 2017. On July 11, 2017, Jeffery was reportedly engaged in a shootout with police at Agricola, where he was shot and a shotgun along with 8 cartridges were found.

In the process of the shootout, he received injuries and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted and placed under police guard. On July 19, 2017, he escaped from the hospital and by July 23, 2017, at around 05:30hrs, acting on information received, the police went to lot 80 Brutus Street, Agricola and carried out a search in the said home where Jeffery was found in a barrel covered with a bag filled with curtains.