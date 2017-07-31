Elderly man killed in accident

A 26-year-old Dowden Street, Kitty resident has been detained after a hit-and-run accident on the Covent Garden Public Road, East Bank Demerara on Sunday that resulted in the death of 61-year-old pedestrian, Francis Persaud.

Persaud, who was a cook, formerly resided at Craig Village, East Bank Demerara.

Police in a release said investigation revealed that the victim was crossing the road from east to west, about 19:10hrs when he was struck down by a motorcycle. The rider then fled the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to the East Bank Demerara Public Hospital (Diamond) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body of the man is at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The suspect, when arrested, was found with minor injuries about the body, consistent with that of a vehicular accident, while his helmet was found in proximity of the accident scene.

He is receiving medical attention. A breathalyser test was administered and he was found to be slightly below the legal limit.