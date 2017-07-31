“Chokadag” charged with fisherman’s murder

A fisherman who allegedly stabbed his co-worker to death during a heated argument at the Meadow Bank Wharf, appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan on Monday charged with murder.

Sharif Bacchus called “Chokadag” of 5th Street Alboystown, Georgetown was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on July 20, 2017 at Meadow Bank Wharf, he murdered Chan Wong called “Chiney Mon.”

The unrepresented man was remanded to prison until August 14, 2017. According to reports, the two men knew each other, as they worked together as fishermen at the wharf. However on the day in question, an argument ensued between the men and Bacchus allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Wong.

Wong collapsed after being injured and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.