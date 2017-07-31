Another prison escapee caught, 2 arrested

In less than 24 hours, another prison escapee was captured. Police identified him as Shawn Harris who had exited the swampy area of the Lusignan Prison where the wall was located next to a makeshift latrine.

Police press officer, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan said the escapee was caught at 07:20hrs Monday morning. He was recaptured in the bottom flat of a two story house, at Mocha, East Bank Demerara without any incident. A husband and wife, who occupied the upper flat and were present, have been arrested.

The other escapees caught within the last 24 hours are Kerry Cromwell who surrendered to police in the company of his mother and Clive Forde aka El Sinkie who was shot dead during a confrontation at East La Penitence squatting area, Georgetown on Sunday. A handgun was recovered near his body.

Prisoners still on the run include Uree Varswyck also known as Malcolm Gordon, Mark Royden Durant also known as Royden Williams and Smallie, Cobena “OJ” Stephens, and Paul Goriah. They are all changed with murder.