16-Y-O female shot during attack

A 16-year-old female of Recht door Zee, Canal #1, West Bank Demerara (WBD) is in a stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) after she was shot in the upper right shoulder by a man on Sunday night.

According to a police report, the shooting occurred at about 20:30hrs on the West Minister Access Road, WBD by an identifiable male who was armed with a handgun.

An investigation revealed that the victim, her parents and a 17-year-old female friend were returning home after attending church when they were confronted by the suspect who allegedly placed the gun to the friend’s neck and commanded everyone not to move.

However, the victim stood in front of the friend and in the process, the suspect discharged a round which struck her in the upper right shoulder. The suspect immediately fled the scene in a motorcar which was parked a short distance away.

The victim was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, treated and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she is admitted a in a stable condition.