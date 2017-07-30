Wanted man Stafrei Alexander recaptured

AN all-day operation by ranks of ‘B’ division in collaboration with the Joint Services and a team from police headquarters led to the re-capture of Stafrei Hopkinson Alexander called

“Mad Dawg” on Saturday.

He was apprehended in Topoo, Albion, East Berbice, Corentyne, around 20:00 hrs, in an un-fenced yard, police sources say.

Four other persons who had information on his whereabouts and reportedly provided support to the wanted man were also arrested.

The Department of Public Information in a release said the wanted man is nursing an injury believed to have been sustained from a previous encounter with police while on the run and is receiving medical attention.

When the Guyana Chronicle visited the area, residents were hurriedly closing their gates and doors, peering out as the police vehicles drove through the streets.

Many were in high praise for the police as word spread of the re-capture of the wanted man.

A resident who gave his name as Jainarine, told the Chronicle he was at a religious function when he heard the wanted man was captured in the area and hurriedly left the proceedings for home.

“Me glad them find am, but me still frighten cause he been hay and we

nah know, some a guh home and lock up,” the man said.

His sentiments were echoed by many who were all relieved that the wanted man was re-captured, but were surprised that he was within proximity of their homes.

On July 9, Alexander, along with other prisoners escaped from the Camp

Street Prison after it was set afire by inmates. From the initial group, four men are still on the run and his capture brings the number down to three.

Those yet to be captured are Mark Royden Durant, called “Royden Williams” and ‘Smallie’, Uree Varswyck called “Malcolm Gordon” and Cobena Stephens, called “OJ”.

The police have been tracking Alexander in Berbice and had an encounter with him on July 18. It is believed that he was shot during the encounter at an area aback of Port Mourant.

From that operation, the police managed to recover a bullet-riddled hammock and a bag containing supplies.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force in a release thanked members of the public who provided information that led to Alexander’s capture and asked that the public continue to provide information which is critical to the re-capture of all the prison escapees. Seven fugitives remain on the run.