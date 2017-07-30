Lusignan Prison escape killed in East La Penitence

Lusignan Prison escapee Clive Forde called El Sinkie has been killed in a Join Services operation in the East Ruimveldt ward of Georgetown around midday today.

According to a police release, the Joint Services received information that Forde was hiding out in a house in the area and surrounded the house.

Forde attempted to flee and was engaged. A 9mm pistol with live rounds was found a short distance away from where his body fell.