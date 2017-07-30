Learn to enjoy life’s journey

DON’T wait on anyone to make you happy, because you will be very disappointed. Our internal dialogue has a major effect on our lives and we all have positive energies that flow through us that it is so powerful and need use it to benefit us and the people around. Most of us talk about transforming our lives, but it has to be intentional.

There is a saying that when you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.

Every day I am working on that transformation path to better myself, so I can better serve humanity. Challenges will always be there, no matter what country we live in, what school we attended and what race or gender we are. I am dealing better with challenges because of this transformation path.

I find calmness amidst my hectic life because of my faith and I need it for my sanity and for my creativity to flow like a stream. I made a decision that no matter what, I need to: have a more intimate relationship with God, spend more time with people that mean a lot to me, see the best in people, love and be loved every day, give and not get, forgive, release grievances, appreciate my organs, be authentic, be open-minded, erase my limiting beliefs, relax about the future, experience peace and harmony, give myself a moment of silence, make a difference in other people’s lives, keep a journal, connect with that invisible divine world, understand we are all special, simplify my life, trust my intuition, be aware that success is an inside job, be of service to mankind, replace negative thoughts with positive ones, be appreciative of my surroundings, laugh more, and live in the present.

The latter I have been really concentrating on lately. Last Saturday, I took my grandson to the Fun Park. I am so consumed with my work that it sometimes can rob me of the simple joys of life. I told myself that I needed to be present, because it will defeat the purpose of creating memorable moments with Jaidyn. His first choice was the bumper car ride and boy was that fun. He went on some of the rides by himself and I joined him sometimes, but I succeeded in mind and body being present in those moments with him.

I did the same on Sunday when I visited my mom in my hometown, Bartica. I slept on the same bed with her and she fell asleep while chatting with me and I woke up the next morning to her morning devotions. During the week, my daughter Shonta had a photo shoot for her new jewellery line and wanted to share the pictures with me while I was engaged in something.

“Mommy do you have a few minutes for me?” Shonta asked.

After a few seconds I said, “Of course baby! I will always have time or you.”

She was so excited to show me the pictures and told her how proud I am and how much she inspires me. It is great to plan for the future, but we need to live in the present and capture the full capacity of life and create memories to last a lifetime. We all need each other in one way or another. Like mother Teresa said: “If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.”

My life is becoming a wonderful work of art and I am so appreciative of all the people and things that are contributing to that.

Send me a message about what you are doing to effect change in your life to beyondtherunway1@gmail.com and visit out Fb page Beyond The Runway as we continue this beautiful journey called life BEYOND THE RUNWAY