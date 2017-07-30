16 inmates shot

…as joint services move to quell disorder at Lusignan

SIXTEEN prisoners at the asphalted holding facility at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, were shot when inmates tried to resist a routine search exercise by prison officers Saturday afternoon.

Prisons Director Gladwyn Samuels confirmed that the prisoners behaved aggressively during the search, resulting in disorder.

According to reports, the inmates used improvised weapons to attack the officers, and in an effort to restore order, the officers resorted to the use of force, including firearms.

Reports confirmed that three of the shot prisoners received medical treatment: one for a gunshot wound and the other two for injuries received in a fight among themselves.

The one with the gunshot wound was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), while the other two were treated and sent away.

The others were being treated on site at the Lusignan Prison Infirmary.

“The Guyana Prison Service regrets that this course of action had to be taken, but was left with no other option given the extreme disorder which broke out in the holding area and the refusal of the prisoners to heed the commands of the officers to desist,” the prisons director said.

When the Guyana Chronicle visited the area on Saturday evening, Joint Services ranks confirmed that the situation was under control.

One of the officers said inmates usually act up during the search exercises, but they were more aggressive this time.

“They got a new facility but they still behaving badly. I really don’t know what these people want,” said a female officer, who added that she was scared for her life because of the way the prisoners behaved.