Veteran Sports Administrator Claude Blackmore honoured with Medal and Diploma by Municipality of Trujillo

GUYANA’s Claude Blackmore was recently honoured by the Provincial Municipality of Trujillo (Peru) for his contribution to the development of sports in the America’s and Caribbean.

Blackmore, a former president of the Athletic Association of Guyana, formerly the Amateur Athletic Association, was conferred with a Medal and Diploma of Honour by the Peruvian Municipality (Trujillo) recently and became one of 17 persons conferred with such an Honour.

In conferring the Honour, the Municipality of Trujillo in a detailed letter signed by Mr. Elidio Espinoza Quispe, said it recognizes persons who have contributed to local, regional, national and international development.

“This is how our commune, valuing the trajectory of Claude Blackmore, has just estimated to express its recognition, granting him (Blackmoore) the official distinction of this local government.”

Blackmoore, who now serves as an International Technical Official in South America and the Caribbean under the Pan American Athletic Association (APA) which has 52 affiliated countries, was one of the many officials attending the recently concluded XIX Pan American Under-20 Athletic Championships in Peru, held under the auspices of the Peruvian Athletic Federation and the Municipality of Trujillo.

Blackmore expressed his gratitude to the Municipality and people of Provincial Municipality of Trujillo for recognising him and his contributions to the sport of athletics which he has served for decades and continues to serve .

‘Blackie’ as he is fondly known, commenced his administrative career with the AAA in 1963 as a committee member under then club president, Barry Massay.

He then held many positions, including that of Assistant Secretary, Secretary and Treasurer, before ascending to the top position of president which he held for more than a decade.

In 1972, after being one of three persons awarded a Youth and Sports Scholarship by the US Embassy, Blackmoore took a break from athletic administration to take up his Scholarship at the Ohio State University where he spent 18 months. Two other persons who benefited were Hilton Hemmerding and Hermie Johnson.

On his return to the scene, he served as a committee member on the AAA before climbing the ladder.

Blackmore also served on the Guyana Olympic Association as Assistant Secretary General to Ivor O’Brien, before becoming a Vice-President in 1985.