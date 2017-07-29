Three ‘gen’ sets for Essequibo Coast

–reliable power supply expected by December

RESIDENTS on the Essequibo Coast from December 2017 are expected to receive a reliable supply of electricity. In October, three generator sets, procured from Germany, are expected to arrive in the country for installation at the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Anna Regina Power Station.

Public Infrastructure Minister, David Patterson, made the disclosure on Thursday as he responded to a number of questions posed by People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Member of Parliament (MP), Dharamkumar Seeraj, in the National Assembly.

Seeraj had expressed concerns about the spate of power outages experienced by residents on the Essequibo Coast. In response, the Public Infrastructure Minister informed the House that for the past two weeks, residents there have not experienced blackouts.

Sections of the Essequibo Coast were plunged into darkness after the aged Wartsilla generator blew a gasket. The minister explained that the situation was further compounded by other age-related problems that cropped up during the fixing of the generator set.

Well aware of the need to replace the 20-plus-year-old generator, Minister Patterson said in 2016 provisions were made for the purchasing of new ‘gen’ sets.

The brand new generator sets are expected to arrive in Guyana in October. “We do intend by Christmas to have them powered,” he told the House.

The sets have been procured from Germany and will replace the more than 20-year-old Wartsilla generator set which is currently powering the Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) coast.