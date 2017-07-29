RAN 15s Championship final

– Green Machine rally late but

– fall 23 – 19 to USA Panthers

IN what many are calling the most exciting International Rugby game ever held in Guyana, the ‘Green Machine’ surged late but time was not on their side as they fell short (23 – 19) against the USA in the finals of the Rugby Americas North (RAN) 15s Championship at the National Park yesterday.

With the Golden Arrow Head and flag of United States of America (USA) fluttering in the air, thanks to the luscious wind from the mighty Atlantic (ocean), the Stars and Stripes and the ‘Green Machine’ gave the scores of Guyanese who turned up yesterday, something to remember.

The Americans would retain the title; one which they lost to the Guyanese in 2014 while Guyana, playing in their sixth final at this level, would have to wait another year before they can make another run for the trophy they believe belongs to the Land of Many Waters.

Thanks to conversations from Wayne Chermely and Hein Eramus and a conversion from Zach Miller, the USA ended the first half leading 13 – 0.

However, in the second half, despite Miller scoring another penalty to give the Americans a 16 – 0 lead, Guyana, backed by a vociferous crowd at the National Park, rebounded well to give their supporters some glimmer of hope.

Avery Corbin scored a try and Allen Crawford scored a conversion to put scores 16 – 7 in favour of the Americans, but Jordon Gunderson would score for the visitors and Miller made good a conversion to hand the USA team a 23 – 7 lead.

With Guyana controlling the defensive end, Osie McKenzie scored two tries; the first in the 77th minute and the other three minutes later, but Lancelot Adonis would miss a conversion, while Godfrey Broomes sink the other, with time expiring on the Guyanese side.

The ‘Green Machine’ received thunderous applause from the crowd in attendance, who chanted their name in showing appreciation for their effort, while the USA side were also appreciated for their rugged style of play.