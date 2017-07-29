Escapee nabbed in latrine

…police appeal to eight at large to surrender

IN light of the arrest of wanted fugitive, Pascal Smith, who along with 13 others had escaped from lawful custody from the holding area at Lusignan Prison, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday re-appealed to members of the public to provide information which may lead to the arrest of the others, who remain at large.

Pascal Smith was arrested by the police shortly after noon on Friday in a pit latrine in Barr Street, Kitty, Georgetown. He along with 12 others dug a hole within the pit latrine in the yard of Lusignan Prison and escaped during a heavy downpour between Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Police said Clive Forde C/D El Sinkie, Paul Goriah, Shawn Harris C/D Shawny, Kerry Cromwell, Mark Royden Durant C/D Royden Williams and Smallie, Stafrie Alexander Hopkinson, Uree Varswyck C/D Malcolm Gordon and Cobena Stephens C/D OJ remain at large and are wanted for Escaping from Lawful Custody (Georgetown and Lusignan Prisons).

The Guyana Police Force in its efforts to recapture the inmates is also appealing to members of the public, relatives and friends to give any relevant information as to the whereabouts of these escapees so that they can be captured and returned to the prison.

Also an appeal is being made to the escapees to surrender to the police or relevant authority, to avoid any serious confrontation that is likely to result in the use of force. All information will be treated with a high degree of confidence and also the rights of those escapees will be respected and upheld.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Clive Forde C/D El Sinkie, Paul Goriah, Shawn Harris C/D Shawny, Kerry Cromwell, Mark Royden Durant C/D Royden Williams and Smallie, Stafrie Alexander Hopkinson, Uree Varswyck C/D Malcolm Gordon and Cobena Stephens C/D OJ is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6411, 225-8196, 225-2227, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.