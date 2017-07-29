Digicel hosts ‘Big Brother’ programme

DUBBED the ‘Big Brother’ programme, telecommunications service provider Digicel teamed up with members of the Guyana Amazon Warriors yesterday to host a two-hour session, where 24 young aspiring cricketers were taught the rudiments of the game.

The session, which was held at the Guyana National Stadium, is part of the Warriors packed programme before they depart for Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Prior to the session, where the youngsters were divided into four groups, Operations Manager of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Omar Khan, welcomed the youths, adding that they are fortunate to be a part of such programme.

Meanwhile, Digicel Communications Manager, Vidya Bijlall-Sanichara said the initiative is part of the company’s idea of supporting the sport.

She added “It’s a way to give young people a chance to be exposed to the heart of the game. This is an initiative that Digicel fully subscribe to”.

Director of Sport, Christopher Jones was also part of the session.

The local franchise is currently in training ahead of the fifth edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament, which bowls off on August 4 in St Lucia.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will depart for Fort Lauderdale, Florida on August 2.

During the Florida leg, the Warriors will play St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in two matches before returning to the Caribbean.

Guyana’s home games are billed for August 17, 19, 20 and 22 at the Guyana National Stadium.

The host team (Guyana Amazon Warriors) take on the Jamaica Tallawahs on August 17 from 20:00hrs; Trinbago Knight Riders on August 19 from 12:00hrs; Barbados Tridents on August 20 from 18:00hrs and St Lucia Stars on August 22 from 18:00hrs.