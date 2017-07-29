DEMTOCO says still time for Tobacco bill to be re-examined

THE Demerara Tobacco Company Limited said it has taken note of the passage of the Tobacco Control Bill and while it has some concerns about the proposed law it will comply.

“The company would like to reiterate its support for the regulating of the tobacco industry and the government’s obligations under the Framework Convention in Tobacco Control, to which it’s a signatory, and to institute such legislation locally. We, however, remain very concerned that the bill in many clauses infringes on the rights of ordinary citizens and discriminates against many who are seeking to earn their livelihood from the trading of a legal product. We remain opposed to the ban of selling in trays,” the company said.

It added that it is further disappointed that “we were not given the full opportunity as an industry through formal consultations to advance our views, aimed principally at attaining balance and removing elements of discrimination and other measures that are too draconian in their nature. Though the Bill is now passed and awaits final signature from The President, the company maintains that it is still not too late to send the Bill to a Joint Select Committee of the Parliament where some of the contentious issues can be more robustly reviewed. This was done in Jamaica, after the government passed a similar bill,” DEMTOC urged.

“Notwithstanding, the company intends to comply with these new laws and will be making every effort to educate its trade and retail partners, the consumers and the general public as to what constitutes compliance as per the new legislation.”

According to the company of significant importance, to the consumers, the sellers and the distributor of cigarette products, is the fact that the bill does not come into effect until some nine months later. “So, it is business as usual while the company, industry and country prepare for an effective start-up date of around May 2018. Over the next nine months therefore, the company will be working and communicating with its consumers, retailers, wholesalers and the distributors to provide adequate information and guidance as it relates to the new laws and its requirements during this transitional period.”

After eight hours of debate Thursday night Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, solicited a 32 majority-vote in favour of the bill from the eastern side of the house. Of the 24 opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) present during the voting, 23 abstained, while Ganga Persaud opted to oppose the passage of the bill. The bill, which had its genesis under the previous administration, was piloted by Minister Volda Lawrence, who was tasked with defending what some members of the Opposition described as “draconian” measures. The Tobacco Control Bill provides for the adoption and implementation of tobacco-control policies in accordance with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC). The legislation serves as the legal regulator for administration, inspection and enforcement, while providing legislative protection from exposure to second-hand smoke by eliminating public smoking. It seeks to reduce tobacco use and exposure to tobacco smoke; prevent tobacco use by minors and protect workers and the public from exposure to tobacco smoke. The bill also clears the way for establishment of a National Tobacco Control Council.