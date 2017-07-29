16 prisoners shot during disorderly behaviour at Lusignan Prisons

Some sixteen prisoners stationed at the holding area of the Lusignan Prison were this afternoon shot with rubber bullets and pellets by members of the joint services after being involved in a series of assaults and aggressive conduct.

Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels late this afternoon confirmed that at approximately 16:20hrs today inmates at the holding area of the Lusignan Prison were involved in a series of assaults and aggressive conduct which resulted in extreme disorder and threatened their own safety, that of the joint services team providing security and could have escalated further and compromise the integrity of the facility.

A statement issued by the Department of Public Information (DPI) said that force including firearms was used as a last resort to maintain order and the integrity of the holding facility.

“Sixteen prisoners were shot and suffered minor gunshot injuries and another four suffered injuries as a result of fights among the prisoners. There were no deaths or escapes.

Three prisoners who suffered gunshot wounds and two who suffered injuries as a result of fights were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for treatment while the others were being treated on site at the Lusignan Prison Infirmary,” the statement said.

The Prison Service said it regrets the course of action but had no other option given the “extreme disorder which broke out in the holding area and the refusal of the prisoners to heed the commands of the officers to desist.

None of the sixteen shot are deemed to be in a life-threatening condition.