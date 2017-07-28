Prison escapee Pascal Smith nabbed in Kitty

Prison escapee Pascal Smith was on Friday captured by police in Kitty in the city.

Police “A” Division Commander, Assistant Commissioner , Marlon Chapman told the Guyana Chronicle that police ranks found Smith hiding in a “latrine” in a yard in Kitty. He was captured around midday.

He said the persons live in the yard where the escape was found and investigations are ongoing to determine if anyone was harbouring the wanted man.

Smith was one of 13 inmates who escaped from the pasture at the Lusignan Prison last Sunday night.

The Guyana Police Force has appealed to members of the public, relatives and friends to give any relevant information as to the whereabouts of the escapees so that they can be captured and returned to the prison.

Those who remain on the run are: Clive Forde known as “El Sinkie”, Paul Goriah, Shawn Harris known as “Shawny”, Kerry Cromwell, Mark Royden Durant known as “Royden Williams and Smallie”, Stafrie Alexander Hopkinson, Uree Varswyck known as “Malcolm Gordon” and Cobena Stephens known as “OJ”.

Durant, Hopkinson, Varswyck and Stephens had escaped from the Georgetown Prison on July 9, following a fire which destroyed most of the prison buildings and which subsequently led to the relocation of the prisoners to the Lusignan pasture on the East Coast of Demerara.