Poverty is a robber

–CEO Hutson says, stresses education an effective weapon

CHIEF Education Officer (CEO), Marcel Hutson, has urged Sterling Products Limited (SPL) National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) bursary awardees to focus heavily on education for careers in the future.

Hutson was the key speaker at SPL’s Annual Bursary Awards for the past several years, dating back to when he first served as Deputy Chief Education Officer.

Speaking to students and their parents at a ceremony held at SPL’s Providence, East Bank Demerara office last Thursday, Hutson emphasised the need to think smart.

“You have to be very wise. A little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the arms to rest, and poverty will come upon you like a bandit and scarcity like an armed man,” he told the gathering.

He stressed to the students that now is the time to work hard and focus, particularly on English Language and Mathematics, so that they can matriculate.

“It means that you would now be equipped with the subjects to move to a higher level of studies and advance in the world of work,” he said.

The chief education officer also urged parents to play a meaningful role in their children’s education, reminding them that they do not have to be the holders of diplomas and degrees to effectively do so.

Hutson told the students and parents gathered that they must view the monetary award provided by SPL as a seed to be planted for future harvests.

Each child received $60,000.

SPL’s CEO, Ramsay Ali, said the company takes pleasure in conducting this annual exercise and urged parents to use the monetary token to help provide for their children’s educational needs, as they enter the new school year in September.

“I want to congratulate the young people, and of course the parents. We hope that the money we are giving you is used wisely and towards the start of the secondary level to help you buy the right things for the child to start school,” Ali said.

The CEO pointed out that SPL is looking at ways to help ensure the monies are used specifically for this purpose, which could see an arrangement being made with an entity that sells a wide range of school supplies, partnering with SPL for this purpose.

The children and their parents also received timely words of encouragement from General Secretary of the Clerical and Commercial Workers’ Union (CCWU), Ann Anderson.

She congratulated parents for their hard work and dedication, pointing out that some parents would have spent many sleepless nights preparing their children for exams.

“Anything you want to be, you can be. The only thing is that you have to work towards that…. Some of you may not have received the school you wanted to, but that is not a downfall, you can use that as your stepping stone,” she told the students.

Those awarded this year are Naomi Persaud, Isaiah Shaw, Heimarajie Jaipaul, Racheal Mohitram and Mario James.

SPL provides the children of employees each year with this token. The event was coordinated by Human Resources Manager, Yvette Fiedtkou.