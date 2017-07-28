Port Mourant woman alleges police brutality

A MOTHER of three from Trainline Dam, Port Mourant, Corentyne, who was detained for allegedly aiding a prison escapee, is alleging police brutality and is calling on the relevant authorities to look into the matter.

Tilawattie Singh, 38, said she wants the police to be brought to justice for injuries and humiliation she suffered.

Singh told reporters she was having a meal at around 15:00 hrs on July 18 when four vehicles filled with armed police ranks surrounded her home and entered her yard, stating that they are looking for an escapee from the Geogetown prison and that they have information that the wanted man is in her house.

The woman’s husband requested that the police provide a search warrant but she decided to allow the police to search, since she knows for a fact the allegations against her were false.

“Around 3 ‘0’ clock me sit down and been a eat and me see four jeep load police with long, long gun come in full speed and brakes up in front we house. Them jump out just them reach and surround the house and them neighbour place, them bruk down the neighbour back fence and rush in me yard, them tell me some prisoners escape and them hear he a hide in me house”

The woman recalled that after searching and not finding anyone, they requested that she accompany them to the police station for questioning and asked for her cellphone to be handed over to them, the woman related.

She complied with the requests but things took a turn for the worse when the police instead of going to the Whim Station, headed to the Babu John Chanel in Port Mourant.

CUFFED

“Them carry me a Babu John and when them reach, one police (name given) seh ‘bring the F#$%ing lady out the van’ and before me foot reach out the van wan police (Name given) scramble me hair and start fuh cuff me in meh head and temple and me seh ‘ow officer wah ayo a beat me fah’ and he say ‘shut you f*&%ing mouth’ and wan dougla wan with fine plait hair scramble me and say ‘hand me this f**&ing woman’ and pull me to the canal and tell me he guh strangle me and let me family find me out to sea, and wan next wan ah halla ‘strangle she S*&&t,’ and me start pee up and shit up a me skin and me start beg them fuh save me life,” the woman related as she broke down in tears.

She related that the police then took her to the Babu John Cemetery area, joining other ranks who were there.

There, she said she was further assaulted by another rank who allegedly gun- butted her and said “me a beat more bad, wah you son name?”

Singh said she told them her son’s name was Ravan, not Ravin, as they kept hitting her and eventually they called him and placed the call on speaker when he was asked to disclose his location.

“Them carry me a Tain after them get me son number and put the phone on speaker and open the door and give me one cuff underneath meh ribs and say ‘look you son deh pon the phone, find out way he deh and who he harbouring’. So me ask me son ‘how you get police a beat me up, what kind a man you get ah harbour’ and he say ‘ow ayo nah beat me mother me a come deh’ but the police ask ‘weh he deh and let him stay there and me carry them deh,’” the woman said.

Singh said she took the police to where her son was and the ranks immediately took him into the vehicle. They then asked who’s the person he was assisting and he related that he assisted a man whose foot was injured and he was asked to take him to someone’s house nearby.

The woman said she was then taken in a separate vehicle from her son to the Rose Hall Town outpost, then to the Whim Police station where she pleaded for medical assistance. However, she was initially denied help after she disclosed to the doctors that she was abused by the police.

But, she said the ranks reconsidered their decision and she was given medication for pain and taken back to the station.

LOCKED UP

Singh said she spent three days in the lock up and though on the first night she requested a change of clothes and sanitary napkins, she was denied until the second day.

She disclosed that ranks at Whim treated her with respect and gave her pain tablets and tissue and even granted her request for a cardboard to sleep on in the cold cell.

The woman said the initial allegations of her harbouring a criminal was changed to her cooking and giving her son to take food to a criminal.

She gave a statement denying the allegations, since she had a restraining order placed against her 19-year-old son Ravan, who does not live with her.

Singh is calling on the police and Public Security Minister to look into the matter, since she wants the police to be disciplined for wrongfully accusing her, but more importantly, for hurting and humiliating her.

Several attempts were made to contact Commander of ‘B’ Division, Paul Williams, for a comment on the allegations made by Singh, but they proved futile.