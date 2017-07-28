Fighting is in his DNA – boxer Christopher Moore.

MANY persons are impressed by what they see when they watch this young boxer, 16-year-old Christopher Moore, perform even if he doesn’t win. He’s sure to leave a lasting impression by his performance.

At such a young age, Moore leaves one to wonder just how much better he could get in the years to come.

A member of the Vergenoegen Gym, Moore recently returned from the Commonwealth Youth Games, where he was one of two boxers to represent Guyana.

At the Games, Moore made it all the way to the quarterfinals in the Boys’ lightweight (60kg) division, where he lost to Englishman Charles Frankham. On the way, however, he picked up a win in his bout against Cyprus boxer Dimitris Christofi.

Despite not medalling, team coach Sebert Blake commended the performances put forth by Moore at such a high level of competition, especially for his age.

Moore is now scheduled to represent Guyana at the upcoming South American Youth Games later this year. Moore’s performance this year follows outstanding ones last year, particularly at the Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors tournament, where he claimed the ‘Best Boxer’ award.

Later in December of last year, he again did well at the Caribbean Development Boxing Tournament in Barbados.

Though Moore’s skill impresses, it does not surprise. Coming from a family packed with boxers, including four national champions, it was only natural that Christopher would one day follow the same path.

Six of Christopher’s uncles are former boxers. He is the kin of former national boxers Clayton Adams, Clifton Moore, Colin Moore and Compton Moore. Colin is also an Olympian, having represented Guyana at the Olympics in 1988.

“I love fighting because of my family,” Christopher commented about his affinity for the sport.

It was his uncle Clifton who first started coaching Christopher at the age of 11 years, and continues to coach the Vergenoegen Secondary school student to this day.

“He was just eager. As a kid he would hang around the gym, he would try hitting the bag, he would keep saying that he wants to get involved, and that was how it was,” Clifton said.

“It wasn’t just putting him in the ring just like that though. He had to go through the paces, learn proper stance, learn proper positioning, and stuff like that, how to throw the different punches – just grooming him from the grassroots.”

Early on, Christopher just continued showing signs of greatness, and his development just continued to flourish, particularly in the past two years.

“It’s rapid, I would say rapid,” Clifton expressed.

“What makes Christopher stand out the most is his defence. Now it’s just a matter of perfecting it to withstand any opponent he comes up against, and he just might be the boxer that puts Guyana on the map.

“He has an impeccable defence and aggressive style. He attacks in a flurry,” Clifton said.