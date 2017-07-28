Assassination plot: TV news anchor says cops covering up matter

…lawyers question his credibility

DESCRIBING the story told of the alleged plot to assassinate President David Granger as “believable” HGP Nightly News Assistant Editor and Lead Anchor, Travis Chase said he believes the matter is being covered-up by the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

On Thursday, popular journalist Travis Chase told the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the matter that he had no reason to doubt accuser, Andriff Gillard, as the man’s story remained consistent. Gillard accused a Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) man of offering him $7M to assassinate the president back in June 2015.

Chase had interviewed Gillard on March 30, this year, after receiving a call from the man four days before on the matter. During cross- examination by retired Justice Ian Chang, Chase was asked whether he found Gillard’s story to be “intriguing” and if he sought to embellish same when he aired the report. “I don’t know what you mean by intriguing,” replied Chase. The former Chief Justice then explained “something to get into, this thing intrigues me!” Chase maintained that he did not understand what he was being asked.

The television anchor denied embellishing Gillard’s story and asked Justice Chang who is representing the interest of the police to explain the meaning of the word embellish. “In publicising this matter, you embellished Gillard’s story? Embellished for public consumption? You nice it up?” asked Justice Chang to which Chase said “false”.

Amid the line of questioning Chase’s attorney, Selwyn Pieters, objected noting that Chang can obtain a written transcript of the words used by Chase during his interview with Gillard.

“It is simply not how he would have run his court…he knows better and should do better,” asserted Pieters who resides in Canada. “Did you feel that Gillard was trying to get this plot thing into the public…to draw public attention into the alleged plot?” asked Chang. Chase responded, “Honestly, I can’t recall what I felt then. The allegation was made…”

“What do you feel now?” asked Chang to whom Chase responded, “That the police is covering up the matter.” However, the Assistant Editor who told the Commission he received training from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for some eight months, said when he interviewed Gillard on June 13, the man accused the police of covering up the matter.

If you speak the truth

Chase in his evidence-in-chief, told the Commission headed by Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Slowe, that Gillard called him on March 26, 2017 and told informed him that he was offered $6M to shoot President Granger. The journalist said some four days later, Gillard said he was offered $7M and his story was recorded at HGP Nightly News; the recording lasted about 25 minutes. According to Chase, the repetition of the identical story by Gillard deemed it believable.

“…If you speak the truth all the time you’ll have one story to tell and he was telling me one story,” he noted. According to his statement to the Commission, Chase related that he was told by Gillard that the police was not taking his complaint seriously. As such, upon hearing the complaint by Gillard, he (Chase) decided to contact former Head of the Presidential Guards, Brian Joseph, to report the matter. Head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) Assistant Police Commissioner, Sydney James, was also informed of the allegation and both persons received copies of the recording.

Moreover, Chase told the Commission that due to the sensitive nature of the allegation and for the sake of verification, the interview with Gillard was not broadcasted immediately. He said he sought confirmation from the police and a government official. “I held onto the information for weeks,” he told the Commission. The journalist said he also sought legal advice on the matter and was told by his attorney to not broadcast Gillard’s story. He said it was Minister of State, Joseph Harmon who confirmed that the matter is being investigated.

Contacting Crime Chief

The HGP Nightly News journalist said he also made several attempts to reach Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, but to no avail. His calls to the Crime Chief went unanswered. On Monday, the Crime Chief told the Commission that he found Gillard’s allegations “Inherently incredible.”

Additionally, Chase told the Commission that following claims by the Police that they could not reach Gillard, he took the man to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and said he suspected his phone was tapped as every time he was en route to meet Gillard, he was followed. He disputed claims which suggest that he aired his interview with Gillard without informing either the police or the government of the allegation. The television journalist disclosed too in his evidence-in-chief that he was constantly followed by persons he described as “police informants”. He noted that while he does not know the names of the persons who followed him repeatedly around the city, he can identify them by seeing them. Chase said he was fearful for his life and as such reported his concerns with Assistant Police Commissioner, Clifton Hicken, who told him to be careful and notify him of the vehicles in question.

“This started before this entire episode…when I had interviewed Sean Hinds, Barry Dataram, Alvin Reid …after that I had police staking out Nightly News… they thought I was harbouring Mr Reid,” he said.

Chase continued: “To this incident, it is safe to say these are police informants…one time one on a motorcycle came close to me; I asked him why he is following me…”

Credibility

Meanwhile, during cross-examination by Chang, Chase’s credibility was questioned. Chang asked Chase if he has any grouse or animosity with the police to which the journalist responded in the negative. He noted too that he didn’t see reason for Gillard to lie about the alleged plot and moreover against the police. The television journalist said he could not recall Gillard mentioning that he was being investigated by police for the larceny of tyres.

Do you think he was trying ex post facto to get the attention of the political directorate?” asked Chang. “I don’t know what is ex post facto,” responded Chase. This prompted Commissioner Slowe to request an explanation on behalf of Chase. Chang then questioned Chase on his past brushes with the law. “Were you, yourself ever charged by the Police?” The former Chief Justice was asked to state the relevance of the question. He told the Commission that by virtue of Chase’s testimony he wanted to show that Chase is “partisan”. Similarly, Chase’s attorney objected to the Chang’s questioning of the journalist’s run-in with the law, however, the questioning was allowed as good reason was shown by Chang.

Conviction

“I strongly object to this…this is a professional witness,” said Pieters who outlined the role of a journalist to be one who records information provided by a witness.

“Were you convicted of an offence involving dishonesty?” asked Chang. Chase told the Commission in response to the question that a couple of years ago he was arrested, charged and convicted for simply larceny. He said he pleaded guilty to the offence because the receipt he obtained after purchasing a camera was handed over to the police as evidence got misplaced.

“The police charged me with simple larceny. I appeared before Magistrate Fazil Azeez…The magistrate asked for an explanation …police couldn’t produce the receipt… after a couple of hours, I plead guilty because I couldn’t find the receipt. He gave me a hefty fine,” said Chase who noted that the accuser was the relative of a former government minister Robert Persaud. The HGP Nightly News Assistant Editor told the Commission that it was Mitchell Caesar who now serves as Head of the Major Crime Unit who had investigated his matter. Caesar is the lead investigator in the assassination plot. However, notwithstanding this matter, Chase maintained that he has no grouse with the police.

Attorney representing Imran Khan, the brother of the Nizam Khan, the man accused of allegedly plotting to kill President Granger, questioned Chase’s experience as a journalist.

“In your statement you described yourself as lead anchor and assistant editor, can you give this commission an indication of service and experience in these capacities?” asked Ram. Chase told the Commission that he has worked at HGP Nightly News for the past five years. “Several training courses overseas, in fact, I spent eight months at Central BBC in London. I have certificates to show of it. I participated in investigative reporting there and have a Diploma in Communication,” the television journalist stated. He was asked to outline the basic tenets of responsible journalism to which he said verification and checks and balances are critical in journalism.

“Did you seek to verify any of the information given by Mr Gillard?” Ram questioned. Chase in his defence said he verified his information from the Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, who told him the police was investigating the matter.

But Ram clarified his question and noted that verification of the allegation was important. “I believe Mr Ram that Mr Khan would have told you that I called him and he cursed me…” said Chase. However, the attorney made it clear that he is representing Imran Khan and not Nizam Khan, the accused.

“One of the things that was shocking in a trained reporter, let alone a BBC-trained reporter is when did this happen, when did this occasion take place, when did this alleged approach or plot take place?” Ram continued.

“It is on a disc…I can’t remember,” responded Chase, to whom Ram quickly told that the answer to the question was not placed in his original statement. The attorney noted that the alleged plot occurred some 21 months prior to matter being reported. “As a journalist, would you have not made that kind of inquiry?” Ram continued. Chase said, “It did cross my mind…I asked him…but I can’t recall what he said but it is on a disc before the Commission.”

The Attorney then questioned whether after hearing the story, if Chase as an investigative journalist rather than narrator, sought to make contact with the police. The journalist responded in the affirmative noting that efforts were made to contact Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, to no avail.

“As an investigative journalist… you sought from Mr Gillard, what, where and when he made complaints to the police?” Ram questioned. “I can’t recall,” stated Chase. Ram described Chase as “very unhelpful” and declined to ask additional questions.

Meanwhile, Pieters during his cross-examination of his client questioned whether Chase would have helped the police in the past with information on criminals. “I have provided the police on numerous occasions with contact information, location of persons they want, Mr Blanhum can come here and testify to this, police showed up at the office, OPR begged for witnesses I would have spoken to in relation to a number of shootings and I would have provided that several times.”

Also testifying before the Commission on Thursday was Balram Baldeo, father of Leon Baldeo, the man who accused Gillard of offering him $50,000 to corroborate his alleged assassination plot story. Assistant Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine will testify before the Commission today.