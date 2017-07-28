‘592 Urban Unit’ dreams big –wants to go international

POPULAR local hip-hop dance groups Euphoria Dance Crew and Urban Dance Academy founder, William Thijs, are combining forces in the hopes of putting together a power choreography and taking part in the World Hip Hop Dance Championship in the USA.

Together, the partners bring over 15 years of urban dance experience to the table, calling themselves 592 Urban Unit. The EDC comprises dancers Jemal Ellis, Carlus Persaud, and Seon Douglas.

The boys are riding on the hopes that they can create an elite hip hop team that can increase the enthusiasm in hip hop dancing in Guyana.

“The dance industry in Guyana is dying and is almost lost in the memory of time,” Thijs said, adding:

“Today, all that can be heard of once great dance legends from the 80s AND 90S are tales and myths. Over a decade of dance history is forgotten because no one cares; nothing achieved to make hip hop dancing or dancing a pillar for development in our country.

“We’ve joined forces to place Guyana on the professional and athletic stage of urban dance in the world. This is a quest that has never been achieved; Guyana will be auditioning this year to compete in the 2018 Hip Hop Dance Championships in the US, and we are all confident that we will qualify.

“The team is presently made up of five people, but will grow to at least six or eight people by the end of this year.”

They want to spread the awareness of this great journey with the Guyanese public to build their support for this challenge, as they share their journey with Guyana.

They believe that this will open the doors for many opportunities for other young talented dancers in Guyana in the years to come, while helping to break the stigma against hip hop dancers, as many people seem of the opinion that dance has no future.

“We’re here to prove them wrong,” Thijs said.

UDA and EDC are passionate about making a change in Guyana, and helping our younger generation to find their way by providing a forum for them to stand on, so they, too, can be heard.

“Throughout our journey, we will be hosting various free workshops to spread awareness, and to also seek donations in our quest for 2018,” Thijs said.

“We will touch as many hearts as we can and travel to every part of Guyana,” he added.

For personal info, persons can contact Thijs or any of the other EDC team member on telephone numbers: 600-2640/677-7542 618-8456/660-8093.