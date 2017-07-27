Some remarkable efforts by city councilors

Dear Editor

IT HAS been sometime since I have ‘penned’ anything in the newspapers. That was because of my failing eyesight; today I am seeing some remarkable efforts by our city fathers’ “councillors”. I was around in the days of Forbes Burnham when he was Mayor of Georgetown and the activities perpetrated in those days have now become a reality again.

I am not saying City Hall or City Councillors are responsible for these exercise, but councillors within the city of Georgetown who have embarked on a general campaign, and I would highlight two areas that have been near completion.

Firstly, in the Albouystown area by Mr. Malcolm Ferreira and secondly from Camp to Water Streets bordered east to west and from Quamina to Durban Streets will be embarked on Sunday July 30, 2017 by Councillor Ron Persaud and others.

These are independent councillors of any political parties, and their effort should be complimented by all Guyanese, and I know with the help of the citizens we will have a continuous “clean and green area”

I wish Mr. Roopnarine Persaud and Party the best of luck and I know that Ron will be embarking on his own account to have this exercise realised.

The citizens are many, Ron Persaud and party are few, and those who will profit from this exercise will be thousands of Guyanese. I will use a quote that fits Ron Persaud and his Party by Sir Winston Churchill which was said after the battle of the beaches of Dunkirk which states, “Never in the history of human endeavour was so much owed by so many to so few.”

Regards

Murtland ‘Slugger’ Williams