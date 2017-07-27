Rashid Khan a ‘valuable asset’ to the Guyana Amazon Warriors unit

GUYANA Amazon Warriors Operations Manager, Omar Khan, believes that Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan will be an immediate ‘valuable asset’ to the Warriors unit for the fifth edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament.

Khan is among seven newcomers in the Warriors squad, and according to the Operations Manager, the 18-year-old has established a tremendous reputation since coming on the scene.

“We don’t want to put him under pressure. He has established a tremendous reputation since coming on the scene, and this will be his first time coming to the CPL; first time he will be a part of our team, so we want to welcome him,” Khan stated.

He added, “I am sure having seen his bowling skills, and the way he has been performing all over the world, he will be an almost valuable asset to our team.”

Khan, who created history by becoming the first cricketer from Afghanistan to play in the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League, could be a great wicket-taking option for the Warriors as they aim for a maiden Hero CPL title.

He has so far snared 42 wickets from 27 T20 Internationals and gives away only 5.91 runs per over.

Meanwhile, head coach Roger Harper said the Warriors unit is hugely disappointed to lose the talent of Chris Lynn.

Lynn has been replaced by Pakistan international Babar Azam.

“We are hugely disappointed to lose the talent of Chris Lynn to shoulder injury, he was the leading scorer last year and we were happy to have him back. However, we are extremely delighted in getting a world-class replacement in Babar Azam. He is one of the most exciting batsmen in the world and we are sure that he will be a huge success for us at Hero CPL 2017,” Harper said in an article posted by CPL.

Babar Azam is considered one of the most exciting young white ball batsmen in the world with an average of over 50 in both ODIs and T20I matches and recently displayed his immense talent in Guyana with a fine 125 not out in the second ODI match of the West Indies-Pakistan ODI Series.

Babar was a vital part of the Pakistan team that won the ICC Champions Trophy in England in June 2017, scoring 46 in the win in the final over India. The Guyana Amazon Warriors will be hoping that Babar can help them to their maiden Hero CPL title just as he helped Pakistan to their triumph at the Champions Trophy.

The Warriors began their preparation on Wednesday with the pre-tournament encampment.