GFSCA to participate in Toronto Cup 2

Floodlights skipper Ricky Deonarine

 

THE Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) will participate in the ‘Toronto Cup 2’ next weekend in Canada.
The three-day tournament is billed for August 4, 5 and 6. Floodlights are the only team in softball history to have won three major International softball titles in nine months.
They won the Guyana Softball Cup 6 last November, before winning the Orlando Premier League in March this year in Florida, and the NYSCL Legends Cup earlier this month in New York.
Floodlights were runners-up in 2015 at ‘Toronto Cup 1’.
Floodlights team reads: Ricky Deonarain (captain), Ramo Malone (vice-captain), Uniss Yusuf, Lloyd Ruplall, Ravi Lutchman, Jagdish Persaud, Tulshi Lutchman, Neraj Narad, Pooran Singh, Huks Lutchman, Ago Gopaul, Kenrick Persaud, Jailall Deodass, Pithamber Maharaj and Ramesh Sunich.

 

