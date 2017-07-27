GFSCA to participate in Toronto Cup 2

THE Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) will participate in the ‘Toronto Cup 2’ next weekend in Canada.

The three-day tournament is billed for August 4, 5 and 6. Floodlights are the only team in softball history to have won three major International softball titles in nine months.

They won the Guyana Softball Cup 6 last November, before winning the Orlando Premier League in March this year in Florida, and the NYSCL Legends Cup earlier this month in New York.

Floodlights were runners-up in 2015 at ‘Toronto Cup 1’.

Floodlights team reads: Ricky Deonarain (captain), Ramo Malone (vice-captain), Uniss Yusuf, Lloyd Ruplall, Ravi Lutchman, Jagdish Persaud, Tulshi Lutchman, Neraj Narad, Pooran Singh, Huks Lutchman, Ago Gopaul, Kenrick Persaud, Jailall Deodass, Pithamber Maharaj and Ramesh Sunich.