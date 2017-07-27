All we want is ‘free and fair’ elections, says Raphael As way clear for GCB elections

FOLLOWING Wednesday’s announcement that the way is now clear for the holding of elections at the Guyana Cricket Board level, former West Indies Cricket Board director Claude Raphael, has indicated that the cricket stakeholders are pleased that some sort of resolution has been reached, in order to bring some semblance of normalcy to the manner in which cricket is administered in Guyana.

Raphael, who is the spokesman for the cricket stakeholders, said this new development came after it was revealed that the injunction, which was filed by the GCB and other parties preventing the enforcement of the Cricket Administration Act has been quashed.

According to Raphael, the matter was quashed on June 16, 2017. It was also revealed by Raphael that the order was granted by Justice Nareshwar Harnanan.

“We the cricket stakeholders would like to praise the Attorney General’s Chambers in bringing some sort of resolution. We are happy to have some clearance on the way forward. This chaos began in 2009, and we are more than pleased that the problems will finally iron out,” Raphael said.

He added, “All we (cricket stakeholders) want is to have cricket run in the right manner, run in a manner where our youths will reap the benefits. We the cricket stakeholders want free and fair elections, and who so ever win we are prepared to work with them. We will recognise them as legal, and we will definitely work alongside them.”

Last Monday a group of cricket stakeholders staged a protest in front of the Attorney General’s Chambers on Monday morning, calling for the government’s immediate intervention into the cricket fiasco.

The protest surrounded the Guyana Cricket Administration Act, which was passed in the National Assembly in May 2014 and assented to by then President Donald Ramotar in August that year. The aim of the Act is to bring about order in the administration of cricket and to improve its governance and financial accountability arrangements.

However, the Act is yet to be implemented because of the-then acting Chief Justice’s ruling in April 2015 that restrained the holding of elections under the Act in respect of the Guyana Cricket Board and the county boards of Essequibo, Demerara and Berbice until the hearing and determination of the substantive action.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Basil Williams will host the GCB officials and the stakeholders at his office today at 11:30hrs to discuss the way forward.