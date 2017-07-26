Vybz Entertainment looks beyond LTW

–serving the community in more ways than one

LINDEN Town Week (LTW) franchise holder, Vybz Entertainment, has been taking part in several community projects, despite not knowing whether they will be rewarded the 2018 contract.

The organisation has been taking the time to not only plan parties and other entertainment activities, but to give back to the community, in light of the support it has received over the last three years.

Only last week, Vybz Entertainment, which is a group of young entrepreneurs and business personalities within the Linden community, redid the entire floor of the Linden Special Needs School. The school’s floor was in a deplorable condition, according to Head Teacher Luanna Boyce who, during a previous interview with the Guyana Chronicle, had expressed fear since it proved dangerous to both life and limb.

Vybz Executive Member, Delicia Chee-A-Tow told the Guyana Chronicle that the organisation teamed up with Babaloo Car Rental and Trucking Service and had the first half of the floor completed in 2016, while the other half was completed last week. This was simultaneously done with the completion of a Bus Shed located at Wisroc.

The Bus Shed was Vybz’s 2016 contractual project for winning the franchise. It costs approximately $485,000 to construct it. Chee-A-Tow highlighted that over the years, Vybz has also made several donations to the Mayor and Town Council, such as bins and street lights for the community and will soon be making a donation to the police.

Vybz Entertainment has already bid for the 2018 LTW franchise, and while things may be looking positive, the team is awaiting an official word from the LMTC on its position. According to Vybz Director, Lincoln Zephyr, the organisation overcame many challenges to deliver a very successful LTW 2017 which saw activities for everyone being pulled off. Vybz’s mission was to revive the LTW, and so some young entrepreneurs pooled their resources together in an effort to do so. The team is chaired by popular singer Mr. Winston Caesar, and has members ranging from promoters, teachers, entrepreneurs, youths, public relations personnel among others.

Zephyr noted that the team has plans to incorporate more young people for 2018, not only for the planning and execution of the LTW, but to provide them with skills training needed to contribute meaningfully to their communities.

“So as to get young people involved in the communities, not just at the entertainment level at a certain time of the year but continuous effort around the year, to do good things for the community,” he said.

In an effort to do so, the team will be collaborating with other NGO’s across Linden.